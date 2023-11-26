Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The members of the Indian cricket team enjoyed their photoshoot ahead of the second T20 international against Australia, which will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday. The Indian team won an edge-of-a-seat thriller at Visakhapatnam when they eked out a two-wicket win in the lung-opener.

All-rounder Rinku Singh, who starred in the win on Thursday last, with his power-hitting, was seen enjoying the photoshoot. And so did the other players including young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, wicket-keeper and batter Ishan Kishan.

It was a fun time for spinners - Axar Patel and Ravi Bishoi at the photo shoot, whose video was posted by BCCI on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, pacer Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has the prowess to hit sixes at will and finish games at ease, were also featured in the photoshoot before the second game.

Suryakumar, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, was also seen enjoying the photoshoot and posing before the camera. India led by flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, is playing a five-match T20 series against Australia at home. The series is being played immediately after the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, where India ended as runners-up after they lost to Australia in the summit clash.

The Indian selectors have rested all the key players for the series including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.