Rajkot (Gujrat): Australia's star batter Steve Smith became the fourth fastest Australian player to complete 5,000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat during the third and the last ODI match of the series against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium in Khandheri here.

Australia's ace batter Steve Smith, who had captained Australia in the past has taken 129 innings to complete 5,000 ODI runs averaging 44.1 in the 50-over-format. Steve Smith became the 17th player to score over 5,000 ODI runs for Australia, which is led by Pat Cummins.

Steve Smith played a blistering innings of 74 runs off 61 balls innings with eight-fours and a six against India in the ongoing third ODI, which is a dead rubber as the Men in Blue have already sealed the series. India won the first game in Mohali and the second game played at the Holkar stadium in Indore. The Australian batter reached the mark in 128 innings surpassing former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith in the list of fastest batters to score 5,000 ODI runs.