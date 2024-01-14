Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India won the second T20I against Afghanistan by six wickets on Sunday thanks to fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube's unbeaten (63 not out).

Coming with a 1-0 lead in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium, India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Gulbadin Naib (57 off 35 balls) was the sole half-centurion for the visitors and his knock helped the side post a total of 172. Gulbadin Naib's knock was laced with four sixes. Indian bowlers dished out a clinical display to take all the 10 wickets with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3 for 32) being the pick of the bowlers. The left-handed seamer bagged three scalps while spinners Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 29) and Axar Patel (2 for 17) picked a couple of wickets each.

Coming in to chase, Indian stalwart lost opener Rohit Sharma (0) cheaply. Star batter Virat Kohli, who was making a comeback to the national T20 side after 14 months, managed to score 29 runs. However, the limelight was stolen by the duo of left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. The former scored 68 runs from 34 balls while the latter remained unbeaten on 63 off just 32 balls. While Yashashvi, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, played round the park and hammered five fours and six maximums, Dubey continued his scintillating form and took on the bowlers with gusto. Dube, who also plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, hit five boundaries and five maximums to entertain a capacity crowd.

The Jaiswal-Dube duo made the chase a comfortable one for the Men in Blue. Wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma was dismissed for a duck, but Dube in the company of all-rounder Rinku Singh (9 not out in 9 balls) romped the team home.

Shivam Dube said that the his skipper Rohit Sharma was really happy with his performance. Asked about Jaiswal, Dube said, "We both are stroke players, we know our game. My role was to take on the spinners, but our plan was to both attack and finish the game early. There wasn't any target in mind, but we should have finished the game earlier."

"There are many things that have worked, apart from skill it is about how mentally you prepare for the T20 game. How to handle pressure, and deciding which bowlers to take on. It isn't important to hit every ball. I have been working on my bowling as well, happy that it worked out on my side today," signed off Dube.