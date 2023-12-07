Ashwin, who has been vocal about the challenges the Tamil Nadu administration faced while dealing with the floods, said everyone considers climate change as "someone else's problem" even though it was "coming for us".

"'I rest my case! We need to value lives and also put a value on our lives. If we don’t expect a certain standard for ourselves, no one else is going to knock on our door and give it to us. &&&&& finally! Climate change is real and make no mistake, all of us that think this is someone else’s problem have to wake up because it’s coming for us and we better be prepared," the veteran India spinner said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.