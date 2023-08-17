INDIA EFFECT FIRST TWO GAMES OF IRELAND T20IS IS COMPLETE SELL OUT INFORMS CRICKET IRELAND

Dublin: The Indian team's global popularity does add financial muscle to emerging cricket boards as Cricket Ireland realised after all tickets for the first T20 Internationals were sold out. "The first and second Men's T20 Internationals between Ireland and India are now sold out, with the third match selling quickly," Cricket Ireland posted on its website.

All the matches will be held at 'The Village' Malahide Cricket Club Ground which has an official capacity of 11,500. India has won all their five previous T20Is against Ireland since the MS Dhoni-led side defeated them by eight wickets in a World Twenty20 group fixture in England in 2009. Ireland then went on to host Team India twice in a two-match T20I series in 2018 and 2022 which were held at the same venue here.

Want us to make an impression: Lorcan Tucker

The Paul Stirling-led side's wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker said they are aware of the big challenge and looking forward to making a big impression. "Malahide generates a special feeling, especially when a big team comes to town," Tucker was quoted saying in the Cricket Ireland website. "We know India may have a good deal of support, but to have such a big crowd -- it's brilliant for cricket in Ireland," he added.

"The team are quite experienced with these bigger games. We've played in World Cups; we've played against India before. We know what it's like when these big pressure games come around." Tucker knows what India brings to the table. "They are the showpiece of the summer for fans in Ireland. We just want to make an impression, stay nice and relaxed and play with confidence. That's our main motto going forward."

"We've had a lot of cricket this year. We've been very well-prepped, especially in T20 cricket. We've come off a decent run there in Scotland where we managed to qualify for next year's World Cup, so I think everyone's feeling excited," he added. The series will mark the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who will be back to lead India after an injury layoff of about one year.

His recurring back injury has ruled Bumrah out since India's home series against Australia in September last year in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. Bumrah will be leading a second-string side with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy. India under Hardik Pandya lost their last T20I series against the West Indies 3-2 in the Caribbean and the USA.

"We had two great games against India last summer and I think everyone's really looking forward to the big build-up, and the exciting crowd. They're going to come with that energy and it is going to be great," Tucker said. The 26-year-old is coming from a 93-ball 133 in Lightning's demolition of North West Warriors in an Inter-Provincial Cup game on Monday.

"It was good to be out there for a long period of time and figure out some quirks that haven't been quite right throughout the summer. It's brilliant to get that kind of energy, and that excitement, going into that big series," he said. (PTI)