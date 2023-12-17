Johannesburg: India pacer Arshdeep Singh on Sunday played a key role in India's eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI here and the Punjab speedster said that he was loving the moment. Due to Arshdeep's maiden five-wicket haul (5/37), India first bundled out South Africa for a paltry 116 and then romped home in just 16.4 overs. Senior batter Shreyas Iyer (52) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (55 not out) hit half-centuries as the chase was a walk in the park for the Men In Blue.

"I feel a little sore. (I am) loving this moment. (I) thank god and the team management. It is a little different than normal grounds as I was running out of breath. Personally, it feels good, I am enjoying my role," Arshdeep said at the post-match presentation.

"I would thank (skipper) KL Rahul bhai as he said you have to come back and get that fifer. I guess it is about enjoying this moment," he added. Quizzed about the upcoming matches, Arshdeep quipped, "When we go there, then focus on what will work there."

Meanwhile, India skipper KL Rahul said that he was "happy" with the win."(It is) good to have a win under the belt. Completely different to what we expected. The plan was to get the spinners in the game. The boys did well to stay disciplined. The ball kept moving around."

"There is a lot of cricket being played. You prioritise one format. For now, it is Tests and T20s. Everyone is performing and trying to do well for the country. Good chance for them to get a taste of international cricket" added Rahul, who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket.

South African captain Aiden Markram credited the Indian bowlers for their show. "We were behind from the very first ball. Couldn't recover. We expected it to go around a little bit. In the first six-seven overs, it does do a bit. Today, it lasted a little longer and they bowled well."