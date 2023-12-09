IND VS SA 1ST T20I INDIA KEEN TO CONTINUE THEIR WINNING MOMENTUM IN SERIES AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA

Durban (South Africa): After securing a dominant 4-1 series win over Australia on home soil, India are set to kick off their campaign against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. South Africa on the other hand, will be aiming to exploit home advantage and start the series with a victory.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was India's star in the series against Australia as he amassed 223 runs from five innings with an average of 55.75. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the second highest run-getter in the series with 144 runs, including a half-century.

The Indian side will be once again playing with young guns and that will provide them an opportunity to try different playing combination and give chances to multiple individuals. India's batting unit will have a crucial responsibility to deliver considering the surfaces in South Africa assist bowlers.

Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel were brilliant in the series against Australia and the team will look upon them to play a crucial with the ball once again. However, the onus to outperform opposition bowlers will be on the shoulders of pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, who might get some seam movement in South Africa.

South Africa played their last T20I series against Australia before the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup and suffered a defeat with a scoreline of 0-3. Reeza Hendricks was the highest run-scorer for the South African side but their batting unit faltered at crucial stages and that culminated in a loss. The batting unit's struggle coupled with a average outing from the bowlers was the cause of the series defeat and South Africans will try to change their fate this time for sure.