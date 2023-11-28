Gopalganj (Bihar): Indian pace bowler Mukesh Kumar is going to tie the wedding knot in Gorakhpur in a hotel where it will be a grand evening for the attendees. The pacer was released from the Indian team for the third T20I against Australia as his leave request was granted by BCCI on Tuesday. Now, Deepak Chahar will replace him in the team.

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur," BCCI stated in a media release.

There was a Haldi ritual on Monday while Bahubhoj was organised on December 4 in Kakadkunda. Mukesh will get married to Divya Singh who is from Baniyapur Berui in Chapra District. Many cricketers are going to attend his wedding. Recently, R Ashwin called him Junior Mohammed Shami for his impressive bowling. A video clip from the wedding festivities is going viral where Mukesh is seen dancing with the people who attended his wedding. His wife Divya Singh was also seen dancing in the video.

Mukesh Kumar was born to Kashinath Singh and Malti Devi in Sadar Prakhand from Gopalganj. His father works as a taxi driver in Kolkata. The right-handed pacer worked very hard to make it big in international cricket. Earlier, Mukesh was engaged with Divya Singh in February this year in a hotel based in Gopalganj.