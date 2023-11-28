IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India post mammoth 222/3 courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden ton
Published: 31 minutes ago
Guwahati: India posted a huge total of 222/3 on the scoreboard against Australia in the third T20I thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden T20I century laced with seven maximums.
With an aim to secure a series win over Austalia in the ongoing five-match bilateral T20I series, India took on the visitors ion the third game with a 2-0 lead to their name. Winning the toss, Australia chose to bowl first and the decision by skipper Matthew Wade was proved frutiful by the duo of Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson who provided a couple of blows early in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan were dismissed in single digits and the hosts were reduced to 24/2 as a result. However, Suryakumar Yadav was joined forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad with third wicket forminmg a 57-run partnership. The former was dismissed on 39 but Ruturaj kept extending his stay at the crease and smashed his maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game.
Rinku Singh played second fiddle to the Indian opener as he stitched a 141-run partnership along with Ruturaj for the fourth wicket. Ruturaj was the star of the show as he played a knock of 123 runs from 57 balls which helped the team steady the ship after two early wickets and post 222/3 on the scoreboard from their allotted quota at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie picked a single wicket each.