With an aim to secure a series win over Austalia in the ongoing five-match bilateral T20I series, India took on the visitors ion the third game with a 2-0 lead to their name. Winning the toss, Australia chose to bowl first and the decision by skipper Matthew Wade was proved frutiful by the duo of Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson who provided a couple of blows early in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan were dismissed in single digits and the hosts were reduced to 24/2 as a result. However, Suryakumar Yadav was joined forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad with third wicket forminmg a 57-run partnership. The former was dismissed on 39 but Ruturaj kept extending his stay at the crease and smashed his maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game.