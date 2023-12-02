IND VS AUS INDIA EYE TO FINISH SERIES WITH VICTORY WHILE AUSTRALIA AIM TO SALVAGE THEIR PRIDE

Bengaluru: After ensuring a series win against Australia, India will be aiming to conclude it with a dominant scoreline of 4-1. Going into the fixture, India will be looking upon two key players Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar to fire in the series decider. Form of both of the players will be crucial in the series against South Africa and so it will be important for them to plunder runs in the final game of the bilateral series.

Iyer returned to the shortest format in the last game after having a decent ODI World Cup. However, he failed to play a solid knock and was dismissed in single digits in the fourth T20I. Deepak Chahar is also slotted back into the lineup to play his first game in the shorter version after playing his last fixture in October last year against South Africa after an injury layoff. Chahar picked wickets of Tim David and Matthew Short in the match but conceded 44 runs from his allotted quota of four overs.

Washington Sundar is waiting in the wings and has been an unfortunate cricketer to miss several matches due to suffering injuries throughout his career. He returned to the Indian team on February 1 earlier this year against New Zealand and featured in five T20Is after that. To accommodate him into the line up Axar Patel can be sidelined who also plays a role of spin all-rounder in the team. Batting has been a strong aspect for the Indian team and Ravi Bishnoi has been consistent with his bowling in right areas.

Batting has been a cause of concern for the visitors as they have struggled to post huge totals on the scoreboard or also hunt down challenging targets. However, they have nothing to lose in the next game which can play as an inspiration factor to dish out a dominating display.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.