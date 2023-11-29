Guwahati: Australia bounced back in the third T20I of the ongoing bilateral series against India on Tuesday as they beat Men in Blue by five wickets. India posted a massive 222/3 in the first innings but Australia hunted down the target thanks to Glenn MAxwell's extraordinary strokeplay. Australia needed 49 runs from the last three overs but Indian bowlers failed to restrict the duo of Maxwell and Matthew Wade from pulling off the chase.

Reflecting on the Indian's bowling in the slog overs, Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad opined that it is tough for bowlers to bowl with a wet ball as the dew factor played a role.

“I don’t think it’s a concern because it’s almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. It’s really tough on them. In these conditions, even 12 runs per over or 13-14 runs are gettable. In the first game, you saw easily we managed to chase 210. The conditions are slightly tougher for them [bowlers]. We have to accept and move on.”

Australia were reduced to 134/5 at one point in time but Maxwell stayed from one end and helped his team cross the finish line while chasing a mammoth target. His unbeaten 104 runs from 48 balls laced with eight sixes lit up the stadium. Ruturaj praised Maxwell for his stellar knock.

“Maxi [Maxwell] batted really well. To win from a situation where they needed 100 from around seven overs and then 50-odd from three overs, I think it was a creditable innings. From our side, our bowlers tried executing whatever they had in their control. There was a lot of dew around, so the ball was slipping a lot. It was tough for the bowlers as well,” the 26-year-old remarked.