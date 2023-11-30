IND VS AUS AUSTRALIA EYE TO LEVEL SERIES IN RAIPUR WHILE INDIA WILL BE AIMING TO SECURE A SERIES WIN

Raipur: Australia will be keen to continue their winning momentum from the last game in the fourth T20I of the ongoing bilateral series against India when the two teams will lock horns at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday. India, on the other hand, will aim to capitalise on the opportunity to seal the five-match series which they missed out in the previous game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a blistering hundred in the previous game as he played an impressive knock of 181 runs with an average of 90.50. Suryakumar Yadav has been also consistent with the bat amassing 138 runs with an average of 46 with a strike rate of 170.37. Also, Rinku Singh provided the glimpse of the ultra-aggressive finish he can provide at the back end of the innings in the second T20I and India will bank on him to help the team post a huge total. Thanks to their performance from the batting unit, India managed to pull off victories.

Bowling has been an issue of concern so far for the Indian team as bowlers have been average throughout the series except for Ravi Bishnoi who has picked six wickets from three matches with a bowling average of 19.67. The other bowlers in the lineup haven't been effective and the hosts' death bowling was exposed in the last game as they lost the plot at the back end of the second innings.

After losing the first two matches of the series, the Glenn Maxwell show paved a way for the Australian team to bounce back in the series. Chasing a mammoth total of 223, Australia were reduced to 134/5 at one point but the Australian all-rounder played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 104 runs. Josh Inglis is the other player who has impressed with the willow so far in the series and showcased his abilities with a ton in the opening fixture. However, the team will expect the likes of Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David to fire with the bat.