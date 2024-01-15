Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After an exceptional six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said players are actually walking the talk as the team ticked a lot of boxes ahead of the T20 World Cup to be played in the Caribbean and the United States.

Opting to bowl, Indian bowlers did well to restrict visitors for 172 on high scoring ground and then explosive half-centuries from two left-handed batters opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63 not out) powered Men in Blue to an easy win and seal the three match series, with a match to go.

Notably, this is India's last T20I series before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "We have been clear with what we wanted to do, a very clear message to everyone and when you see a performance like that, you can be really proud. One thing is talking about it, but to actually go there and play that way is a proud feeling. The last two games, we've ticked a lot of boxes."

Rohit also praised opener Jaiswal and Dube for their match-winning knocks. "They've had a great couple of years, Jaiswal has played Test cricket now and even T20I. He has shown what he is capable of. He has the talent and has a great range of shots. Dube is a big guy, very powerful and can take on the spinners. That is his role and he has come out and played two crucial innings for us," quipped Rohit, who was dismissed for a second successive duck.

On Sunday, Rohit also became the first male cricketer in history to play 150 T20I matches. "It is a great feeling, it has been a long journey starting way back in 2007. I've cherished every moment I have spent here," he stressed.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who received the Player of the Match for his exceptional spell – two wickets for 17 in four overs, mentioned that he was trying to vary his line and lengths along with speed as well.

"(It) Feels good, I just realised that I have got 200 T20 wickets. But what is important to keep doing well for India, honestly a few years later I won't remember how many wickets I took," he added.

"I have been trying to bowl a bit slower, vary my lengths and now I have been to gauge these things better. Now I have the confidence to bowl at all times, even in the powerplay.

"You need to be mentally prepared as a bowler in T20 cricket. Ready to concede a six because that same ball could get you a wicket on another day. Earlier, I used to vary my plans if a batter was hitting me, but now I stick to my plans and make the batters take the chance against me," added Axar, who plays for Gujarat in the domestic circuit.

Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran said they have been playing well in patches and need to play consistent cricket throughout the innings. "We were quite short. We had a good start but not very good after that. Sometimes we play well in the powerplay, sometimes in the middle and sometimes at the death," he said.