Dubai: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Zeeshan's video of aggressive celebration after taking Indian batter Rudra Patel's wicket during the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 match went viral on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 12th over of the India innings, when Mohammad Zeeshan bowled a good-length delivery, outside off, on the fifth stump, and right-hand batter Rudra Patel edged it into the hands of wicket-keeper Saad Baig. The Pakistan seamer was extremely elated with wicket but his emotions got the better of him a little.

The 17-year-old kept punching his hand in the air in the follow-through, running towards the batter until he crossed him in the middle when Rudra Patel was looking at the pitch, thinking about his wicket.

Coming to the match, put into bat, India scored 259 for 9 in their fifty overs. Opener Adarsh Singh played a classic 62 runs innings at the top, skipper Uday Saharan smashed a dogged 60 off 98 balls while the number eight batter Sachin Dhas hit a blistering 58 off 42 balls including two boundaries and three sixes. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Saad Baig had won the toss and opted to bowl in the Group A U19 Asia Cup clash against India in Dubai.