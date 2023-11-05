IN HYDERABAD SACHIN TENDULKAR BATS FOR HEALTHY FIT INDIA

Hyderabad: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday batted for a fit and healthy India saying that people should take care of their health. Speaking after flagging off the Half Marathon and the 10K Run of the Ageas Federal Hyderabad Half Marathon, Tendulkar said that he was heartened to see the response of the runners from Hyderabad.

"'It is fabulous experience to be in Hyderabad. It is a movement about fit India, healthy India. Almost 8,000 participants, which is very pleasing to know, because, like I said we have this tendency of sitting back and admiring others, and we like to clap for others, enjoy watching sport," Tendulkar told reporters.

"But are taking care of our health, by involving ourselves in some physical activity, that change is taking place. The whole idea (of the initiative) is to get people to do something which is physical (and) get them to (lead a) healthier lifestyle....," added Tendulkar, who has numerous records, to his name including most ODI runs and most ODI hundreds.

Runners took part in three categories - Half Marathon (21 K), 10K and 5K. Visually impaired runners took part in the run, which started from the Gachibowli Stadium.

Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla and India's chief national coach for badminton and former All England champion Pullela Gopichand also were present on the occasion among others to boost the morale of the runners.