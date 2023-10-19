Hyderabad: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has become the fastest player to complete 26000 runs in International Cricket after scoring his 77th run against Bangladesh in Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Thursday. The 34-year-old achieved this feat during 567 innings while cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took 601 innings to achieve this milestone.

Apart from this, he became the fourth leading run-getter of all time in International cricket history by surpassing the former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli achieved this milestone when he took his 34th run of the innings against Bangladesh. This list is led by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed 34,357 runs in 782 innings of 664 matches.

He is followed by Sri Lanka's legend Kumar Sangakkara, who has accumulated 28,016 runs in 666 innings of 594 matches. Australia's most successful white-ball captain Ricky Ponting is at third number in the list with 27,483 runs in 668 innings of 560 matches.

Notably, Virat Kohli is the only active batter with more than 25000 runs in international cricket. Before this innings, Virat Kohli had played 566 innings of 510 matches and scored 25,923 runs at an impressive average of 53.78 with 77 hundred and 134 half-centuries.