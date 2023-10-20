Mumbai (Maharashtra): Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has a special connection with the iconic Wankhede Stadium here. After all, it was the legendary player's home ground and hence it was always close to his heart when he played at the ground. The ground already has a stand name after Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, a recipient of the country's highest civilian honour - the Bharat Ratna and a cricketer par excellence.

Now the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be erecting a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar, beside the Sachin Tendulkar stand. It will be inaugurated on November 1, a day before India takes on Sri Lanka in the league match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The development was confirmed by MCA President Amol Kale to ETV Bharat on Friday. Kale said that Tendulkar himself will be present at the inauguration ceremony, while other details are being finalised.

It is understood that the members of the current Indian Cricket team along with the support staff will be present for the inauguration function. It was earlier this year that MCA had decided to honour Tendulkar, who turned 50 this year and has numerous records to his name. Sachin Tendulkar hails from Mumbai. He grew up at Sahitya Sahawas in suburban Bandra and took lessons from his coach late Ramakant Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai.

Tendulkar pummelled bowling attacks of all oppositions to submission across venues all over the world, but playing in front of the home crowd was always delightful for the batting maestro. The greatest moment of Tendulkar's cricketing career also came at the refurbished Wankhede when India led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted the ICC ODI World Cup on April 2, 2011, when they defeated Sri Lanka.