Bengaluru: Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali completed 100 ODI wickets on Friday. In the league stage match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, Hasan Ali took one wicket and gave away 82 runs at an economy rate of 8.2 in 10 overs. He got the prized wicket of Devon Conway.

In 66 matches, Hasan has taken 100 wickets at an average of 30.84, with the best bowling figures of 5/34. Hasan accomplished the milestone during the World Cup match against New Zealand. The Pakistani pacer Hasan is fifth-fastest in terms of matches played by Pakistani bowlers to reach a century of wickets in ODIs. His co-pacer Shaheen Afridi is quickest and reached the milestone in 50 matches. In six World Cup 2023 matches, Hasan has nine wickets, with the best figures of 4/71 and average of 35.66.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, their bowlers were taken to by the Kiwi batters, as New Zealand posted a mammoth 401/6 in their allotted 50 overs. With three wins and four losses, Pakistan are is at sixth position while NZ is at fourth with four wins and three losses. This match is must win for both teams to keep their semifinal dreams alive.