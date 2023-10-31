Kolkata (West Bengal): Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in their league stage game against Pakistan at the famed Eden Gardens here. A win for both teams today could be a chance to survive in the tournament. The injury-hit team, Pakistan has performed far below expectations, clinching just two wins from their six matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh has managed to score only a maiden victory out of the six matches.

2.06 pm

Bangladesh lost opener Tanzid Hasan for a duck as he was trapped by pacer Shaheen Afridi in the first over. In walked Najmul Shanto, who joined Litton Das and the duo would now be looking to steady the ship. Shaheen Afridi took his 100th ODI wicket and became the third-fastest bowler to scalp 100 ODI wickets. He took his 100th ODI wicket in his 51st match. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane is the fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets as he achieved it in 42 matches.

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (by matches)

42 - Sandeep Lamichhane

44 - Rashid Khan

51 - Shaheen Afridi

52 - Mitchell Starc

53 - Saqlain Mushtaq

Both the National Anthems are played and the game will start within five minutes.

1.45 pm

Both the teams, who are almost out of reckoning for a semi-final berth, will play for pride at the historical venue. While For Pakistan, all eyes will be on skipper Babar Azam and his performance.

1.41 pm

Teams: Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim(wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam