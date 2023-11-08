Bengaluru: As things stand, Australia on Tuesday qualified for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final following their win over Afghanistan riding on Glenn Maxwell's blistering 201 not-out knock. So far, three teams have qualified for the semi-finals while three teams will battle it out for a spot in the knockout stage.

Hosts India, who are unbeaten in the marquee tournament and won all their eight league-stage fixtures, and Temba Bavuma-led South Africa, had already sealed their places in the last four. So, when the Kane Williamson-led side face a depleted Sri Lanka at the famed M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it will be like a virtual quarterfinal for the Kiwis.

The fate of New Zealand whether they can board a flight to Mumbai, the venue of the first semi-final) is in their own hands and probably a win by a big margin could guarantee a place for the Kiwis in the semi-final.

New Zealand, which started their campaign on a bang with four wins on the trot, suffered four successive losses including the one against Pakistan. So when the Blackcaps take the field on Wednesday, they must be going all-out for a semi-final berth.

The Kiwis are currently placed fourth accumulating eight points from four wins and with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.398. So, a win in their last league game can only help them attain 10 points. However, a win by a record margin is going to boost their NRR and it would be extremely crucial if both Pakistan and Afghanistan end up on the same points.

New Zealand's batting looks sorted with Rachin Ravindra in top form and having already scored three centuries in the current World Cup. He would be eager to add to his tally and take a listless Sri Lankan attack to task. Regular skipper Kane Williamson on his return showed why he is one of the best in the business.

The likes of Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway have risen to the occasion when the team needed it. Tom Latham, who captained New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson, hasn't had the best of tournaments with the willow. The left-hander would be aiming to amass some runs under his belt.

New Zealand have a varied bowling attack and some top-notch bowlers are in their ranks. The likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson aided by the experienced Mitchell Santner would be keen to forget the hammering by Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and start afresh.

They would need to bowl in the right areas to contain the Sri Lankan batters, particularly last match centurion Charith Asalanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka must be eager to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan.

For now, New Zealand look favourite on paper, but cricket is known to produce thrillers and surprises. Sri Lanka could well spoil New Zealand's party with a win.