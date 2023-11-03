World Cup: Irfan Pathan yet again celebrates Afghanistan's victory; posts dance video
Hyderabad: Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Friday yet again celebrated Afghanistan's resounding seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in a league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Jonatan Trott-coached Afghanistan registered their fourth win of the ongoing World Cup after they had earlier stunned defending champions England at the Kotla, Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Pathan had celebrated the Afghanistan win over Pakistan with star spinner Rashid Khan by dancing with him at the Chepauk. That time Pathan was on commentary duty for official broadcasters. Later when the Hashmat Shahidi-led side defeated Sri Lanka, 39-year-old Pathan, who was once again on commentary duty, had danced with former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, to celebrate Afghanistan's win. Both these videos had gone viral.
The Afghan team's performance in this World Cup has shifted the conversation from their bowling to their remarkable batting. Kudos to them for their consistent displays 👏 #Afghanistan #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/MYTfriMKJb— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2023
Friday was no exception and Pathan, who was clad in a black Pathani suit, danced and celebrated the Asian side's win in a rather lop-sided contest. Pathan posted the video of his dance on his Instagram account. The former left-arm quick also took to X, formerly known as Twitter and hailed Afghanistan for their consistency.
"The Afghan team's performance in this World Cup has shifted the conversation from their bowling to their remarkable batting. Kudos to them for their consistent displays #Afghanistan #CricketWorldCup2023," Pathan, best remembered for his Test hat-trick against Pakistan, added.
Courtesy of the win, Afghanistan has jumped to the fifth spot in the points table and remains in contention for a berth in the semi-finals. Afghanistan has two more league-stage games left and they will be eyeing to create more upsets and book a flight either to Mumbai or Kolkata, the venues of the semi-finals.