WORLD CUP HOME BOY VIRAT KOHLI EYES RECORD BREAKING ODI TON AS INDIA TAKE ON NETHERLANDS

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : After the 35-year-old Kohli equalled his idol and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds (49) by scoring a dogged hundred against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, the Sunday's game of the ODI World Cup between table toppers India and minnows the Netherlands provides an opportunity for Virat Kohli to go past the man, whom he has idolised since his childhood.

And what better stage than the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli's adopted home ground as the star batter plays for the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) since the start of the cash rich league. Come Sunday noon, when Virat Kohli walks into the field, there will be only one thing in his mind, to break Tendulkar's long standing record.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma led Indian team, which is on a winning streak, having won all their eight league stage games of the ongoing World Cup, would look to end their league stage campaign on a high by thrashing an inexperienced the Netherlands. For the record, India will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 15.

India started their campaign on October 8 at the Chepauk in Chennai when they outplayed five time champions Australia and since then the jaggaranut has rolled on. Be it New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata - India has emerged triumphant and have broken a plethora of team and individual records on the way.

For the record, India and the Netherlands have played only two times in ODI history, both times in the World Cup, one in India and on both the occasions, the Men in Blue have emerged triumphant.