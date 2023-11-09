WORLD CUP FINAL SET OF TICKETS FOR KNOCKOUTS TO GO LIVE TODAY

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the final set of tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 knockout matches will go live on Thursday.

The two semi-finals will be played on November 15 and November 16 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata respectively. The final of the tournament will be held at the world's largest stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium - at Ahmedabad on November 19.

"As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its business end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release a final batch of tickets on Thursday," said a statement from the BCCI.

"The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com," the BCCI stated in a media release.

"This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," the BCCI added.

India, South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the last stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup. India, who will end as table toppers, is awaiting their opponents. One of either New Zealand, Pakistan or Afghanistan will enter the semi-final and take on Rohit Sharma-led India.

If India faces Pakistan in the semi-final, then the game will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and not at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.