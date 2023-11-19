Ahmedabad: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul registered his name in the record books after he became the first number 5 India player to accumulate 400+ runs in a single edition of the World Cup surpassing India's current head coach Rahul Dravid's record on Sunday.

KL Rahul has played 10 innings in the ongoing edition and scored 452 runs with a strike rate of 90.76 while averaging 75.33 and surpassed former skipper Dravid's tally of 355 runs in 9 matches at an average of 71.00 at number five for India.

KL Rahul now holds the record for the Most Dismissals (17) in a World Cup edition for India as a wicketkeeper surpassing India's former World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 15 dismissals in the 2015 World Cup.

The 31-year-old slammed one century and two fifties in the tournament including a match-winning unbeaten 97-run knock against Australia while walking in to bat at number five in India's campaign opener of the ICC event.

Mitchell Starc bagged an important wicket and dismissed Rahul in the 42nd over, who played a dogged innings of 66 runs from 107 balls in the summit clash. Starc delivered a length ball and the wicketkeeper batter got a nick, and Josh Inglis didn't make a mistake to take the catch.

In the 50-over format, Rahul made his debut in 2016, following which he played 72 matches and scored 2743 runs with a strike rate of 88.14 including seven centuries. Out of them, 1259 runs came at an average of 57.22 with a strike rate of 95.45 while batting at number five. Interestingly, he has never got out on a duck (Zero) while batting in the middle order.