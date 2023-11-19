World Cup final 2023: Jasprit Bumrah bowls his most expensive over of powerplay 1
Published: 2 hours ago
Ahmedabad: Star India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has bowled his most expensive over of the powerplay in the ongoing World Cup 2023 against Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Jasprit Bumrah has conceded 15 runs in his first over of the innings against Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner, who have smashed him for three boundaries and also took three runs by running. It was the first time for Bumrah to concede 10+ runs in an over inside the first Powerplay.
The right-arm pacer has the best economy of 3.32 in the first Powerplay who have played five or more matches in the ongoing tournament. He has also picked 7 wickets at an average of 22.29 in the first powerplay across matches of the tournament. He is also the fourth leading wicket-taker in the first powerplay across matches behind South Africa's Marco Jansen (9), Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madhushanka (9), and India's Mohammed Shami (9).
The 29-year-old has claimed 20 wickets in the 11 matches with an impressive average of 17.55 at a strike rate of 26.3 becoming the fourth leading wicket-taker and the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament. He also has the best economy 4.07 among all the bowlers who have played more than one match in the ongoing tournament.