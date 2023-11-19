Ahmedabad: Star India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has bowled his most expensive over of the powerplay in the ongoing World Cup 2023 against Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah has conceded 15 runs in his first over of the innings against Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner, who have smashed him for three boundaries and also took three runs by running. It was the first time for Bumrah to concede 10+ runs in an over inside the first Powerplay.

The right-arm pacer has the best economy of 3.32 in the first Powerplay who have played five or more matches in the ongoing tournament. He has also picked 7 wickets at an average of 22.29 in the first powerplay across matches of the tournament. He is also the fourth leading wicket-taker in the first powerplay across matches behind South Africa's Marco Jansen (9), Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madhushanka (9), and India's Mohammed Shami (9).