WORLD CUP AFGHANISTAN QUALIFY FOR CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Hyderabad: Afghanistan are having a memorable World Cup to remember. They have created as many as four upsets in this edition of the marquee tournament. It was October 15 at the Kotla in New Delhi when Afghanistan put up a clinical show and stunned defending champions England in a day night game even as celebrations erupted in the dressing room.

They then outplayed their neighbours Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, popularly known as Chepauk and then got better of Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both these games, Afganistan won by chasing a target. Afghanistan then won against the Netherlands and after all the wins former India pacer Irfan Pathan has celebrated their victory and posted the video of his dance on social media.

Afghanistan are currently placed sixth with four wins and three losses from seven games and it has now emerged that the Asian side has qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan has played seven league stage games in the ongoing World Cup and will now surely finish in the top eight. The side currently has eight points and a Net Run Rate of -0.330.

The Champions Trophy, which has been reintroduced by the ICC is set to be hosted by Pakistan and as per the new guidelines now Afghanistan has qualified. It was confirmed after Bangladesh stunned Sri Lanka by three wickets at the Kotla in New Delhi on Monday. This World Cup has been story of Afghanistan's grit.

The members of the Afganistan Cricket team also met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday and surely they will take inspiration from the Master Blaster not only for their remaining two games against Australia and South Africa but also continue till the Champions Trophy 2025.