New Delhi: The Indian cricket team's (ICT) support staff, led by head coach Rahul Dravid embarked on a challenging trek to Triund in Dharamshala after the clash against New Zealand of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The adventurous outing was a refreshing break from the intense cricketing action, offering the staff an opportunity to connect with nature and rejuvenate.

Triund, a picturesque village situated at the foothills of the Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh, is known for its scenic environment. The trek, which spans approximately 9 kilometres and takes around 4-6 hours to complete, is a popular route among nature enthusiasts.

The team is enjoying the break before their next match against England on October 29. The coaching staff of Team India trekked in the mountains. India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul was seen with head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathod, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and other supporting members.

Along with this, KL Rahul was seen taking a bath with the coaching staff in the waterfall amidst the mountains. Rahul shared pictures on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Nothing beats nature's ice dip." Rahul is going through a great form in this tournament. Now he will have a chance to make a splash with his bat against England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.