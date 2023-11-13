Bengaluru: India middle order batter Surya Kumar Yadav for his brilliant fielding throughout the match against Netherlands in M Chhinaswamy Stadium here on Sunday was conferred with the best fielder medal.

The best fielder medal has garnered attention from around the world and was initiated by India fielding coach T Dilip, to encourage the players' contribution in each match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The atmosphere created around this fielding medal ceremony has been a treat to watch for Indian cricket fans.

On speaking about the idea behind this concept, T Dilip, the architect of this widespread interest moment, said that it appreciates the overall effort of the team on the field. He also cleared that the medal is not only for a single catch but for the effort put in by the winner throughout the 300 balls in the innings. "We have been doing this for a while, at least for the last four months, but only now it has gone on social media, and people have noticed it and it is heartening," Dilip added.

In the match played against the Netherlands, the Indian team posed a staggering total of 410 runs, courtesy of all the top five batters with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul registering their tons. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, and Virat Kohli also contributed by amassing half-centuries each to further solidify the Indian batting prowess.