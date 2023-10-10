Lucknow: South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj whose team majorly banks on him on Indian tracks in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 has links with Uttar Pradesh. His forefathers hailed from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh and arrived in Durban in 1874 as indentured labourers eventually settling in the country. Keshav Maharaj is all set to play against Australia in Uttar Pradesh on October 12

Fixture against Australia: Keshav Maharaj has been performing well for the team. He is included in South Africa's World Cup team. The left-arm leg spin bowler is bound to play a crucial role as the competition progresses. He bowled brilliantly against Sri Lanka in Delhi in the last match.

'Girmitiya' workers: During British rule, Keshav Maharaj's ancestors went to South Africa as 'Girmitiya' workers. Girmitiya is derived from the term Girmit, a corruption of the English word, agreement. Girmitiyas were indentured labourers by the British colonial rulers to work on plantations in South Africa and other countries.

According to his father, Atmanand Maharaj, his great-grandfather arrived in Durban in 1874. In pursuit of a better life, people were opting to go to South Africa. Atmanand Maharaj said in an interview that Indians were used to getting the opportunity to earn some income in the regions ruled by England as they were very good at Agricultural work.

Maharaj was the title they stuck with: According to Atmanand, South Africa needed workers who were skilled. Indians had a deep knowledge of agriculture. We were a fifth or sixth generation of our ancestors and they had their surname as Maharaj. We wanted to continue as well knowing how much is the importance of the title in India.