WORLD CUP 2023 SOURAV GANGULY WANTS INDIA PAKISTAN SEMI FINAL CLASH AT EDEN GARDENS

Kolkata: Former India captain and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly wants to see India lock horns with Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals at the Eden Gardens.

Thanks to Aussie batter Gleen Maxwell's whirlwind knock against Afghanistan, a window of possibility opened up for an India vs Pakistan showdown in the semi-final. According to ICC's rule, if Pakistan enters the semi-finals, they will play their knockout game at the iconic Eden Gardens.

However, the Babar Azam-led team's progress to the semi-finals heavily depends on the success against England in their last group league scheduled for Saturday.

"Let India and Pakistan play in the semi-finals. I also want that. Spectators will get an opportunity to watch an enjoyable match," Ganguly stated at the Jadavpur University second campus on Thursday.

India is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches. Rohit Sharma and Co. are crushing the opponents on their way. Many say the Indian team has reached the peak of form a little too early. Sourav dismissed such a thought.

"Eight matches have been completed. So what is the point of reaching peak form earlier? I want Rohit and Co to win all eleven matches. We reached the final after winning eight matches," he added.

In 2003, the Indian team led by Ganguly reached the World Cup final in South Africa but had to be satisfied with the runners-up spot. Ganguly now wants to see the trophy in Rohit's hand.

Ganguly had a lot of praise for Mohammed Shami. “Shami is the best bowler of the World Cup," the former skipper said.

However, the former Bengal southpaw is not ready to rate Glenn Maxwell's superhuman innings as the best in ODI history

"Fantastic innings. But not against the best bowling line-up. Not even against the best captaincy. But this inning is not the greatest. I have seen better innings. I saw Sachin (Tendulkar), and Virat Kohli also playing good innings," he concluded.

"But judging by the situation, I will say this innings is extraordinary because of a muscle pull problem, Glenn could not stand properly and couldn't run. Taking big shots with the team's number-nine batsman is commendable. But I have seen Kohli and Sachin also play such innings."