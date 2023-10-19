World Cup 2023: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of clash against India
Published: 2 hours ago
Pune (Maharashtra): While locking horns against India, Bangladesh are missing their regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan as a result of the all-rounder not making a recovery from his injury in time. Shakib faced fitness issues during the game against New Zealand at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
After scans, it was revealed that the world-class allrounder is facing a minor quad tear. Bangladesh's coach had also stated before the match that Shakib will play only in case if gets fully fit for the game. However, it was found that Shakib was not 100 per cent fit for the crucial and so he was rested.
Najmul Hossain Shanto is captaining the Bangladesh team in the all-rounders' absence and he is leading the team for the second time. Also, the Bangla Tigers have roped in Nasum Ahmed as a replacement for Shakib as he can impress with left-arm spin just like the Bangladesh all-rounder.
Shakib has played three matches so far in the tournament scoring 55 runs with an average of 18.33 with a highest score of 40. Also, he has taken five wickets being decent with the ball. Bangladesh will be hoping that their star all-rounder should get fit before the match against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Tuesday, October 24 at Mumbai.
