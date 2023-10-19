Pune (Maharashtra): While locking horns against India, Bangladesh are missing their regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan as a result of the all-rounder not making a recovery from his injury in time. Shakib faced fitness issues during the game against New Zealand at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After scans, it was revealed that the world-class allrounder is facing a minor quad tear. Bangladesh's coach had also stated before the match that Shakib will play only in case if gets fully fit for the game. However, it was found that Shakib was not 100 per cent fit for the crucial and so he was rested.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is captaining the Bangladesh team in the all-rounders' absence and he is leading the team for the second time. Also, the Bangla Tigers have roped in Nasum Ahmed as a replacement for Shakib as he can impress with left-arm spin just like the Bangladesh all-rounder.