World Cup 2023: Sahi khel gaye MMT! MakeMyTrip ad on India-Pakistan fixture trends; mix reactions from social media users
Published: 1 hours ago
World Cup 2023: Sahi khel gaye MMT! MakeMyTrip ad on India-Pakistan fixture trends; mix reactions from social media users
Published: 1 hours ago
Ahmedabad: MakeMyTrip has found itself engulfed in controversy after making an advertisement ahead of the India-Pakistan clash. Ahead of the fixture, they posted an ad offering a special discount for Pakistan fans in case their team loses. The ad included a Sanskrit verse ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ or 'Guest is equivalent to God' – which sparked a backlash on social media.
-
Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2023
Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein.
Aise kaun invite karta hai yaar 🤣
Sahi khel gaye MMT ! pic.twitter.com/xfN9sk98sG
The ad began with an invitation to Pakistani fans. “An open invitation to Pakistani fans. Dear neighbors, let’s take a moment and forget our rivalries. After all, it’s not every day that you visit us. Hope you won’t mind us playing a good host. It’s going to be a big day today," it read.
Also, the offers provided by them read: “If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell, 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar, 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka."
-
India vs Pakistan promo by MakeMyTrip is the best of the lot. Broken Tv 😂 , memes, pizze burger and ek Shaheen haar... lol pic.twitter.com/s8GtEGTbkC— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 14, 2023
Such kind of ad from MakeMyTrip drew a lot of criticism as some found it distasteful while some took to social media to express their views in favour of the commercial.
-
As an Indian, I want to apologize to every Pakistani person for this @makemytrip ad. This does not represent Indian values. It only represents the worst among us. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xzJ7GWd5hY— Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) October 14, 2023
Former India opener Virender Sehwag was amused by the ad and he put a post on X, formerly known as Twitter saying "Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein. Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein. Aise kaun invite karta hai yaar 🤣. Sahi khel gaye MMT!."
-
Disgusting. Lousy ad - just trying to harvest benefits of the hate campaign. Shame on you @makemytrip pic.twitter.com/0XNrhbJsOO— Mohanakrishnan (@mokrish) October 14, 2023
Two more users rupin1992 and Trendulkar also expressed their delight after the advertisement. While some users uploaded in favour of MakeMyTrip, some found it extremely distasteful and commented so on social media.
-
This is in such a bad taste @makemytrip . Not just bad taste, this is absolute gross. Hardly funny and zero class even in humor. I am almost apologetic to Pakistani cricket fans after looking at this.— Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) October 14, 2023
While #MaukaMauka was class apart, this is bullshit. I don't really know what… pic.twitter.com/ndTOqCU3R5
A social media user Newspaperwallah apologised to Pakistan fans while another user Mokrish stated that the company is taking benefit of the hate campaign.