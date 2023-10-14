Ahmedabad: MakeMyTrip has found itself engulfed in controversy after making an advertisement ahead of the India-Pakistan clash. Ahead of the fixture, they posted an ad offering a special discount for Pakistan fans in case their team loses. The ad included a Sanskrit verse ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ or 'Guest is equivalent to God' – which sparked a backlash on social media.

The ad began with an invitation to Pakistani fans. “An open invitation to Pakistani fans. Dear neighbors, let’s take a moment and forget our rivalries. After all, it’s not every day that you visit us. Hope you won’t mind us playing a good host. It’s going to be a big day today," it read.

Also, the offers provided by them read: “If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell, 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar, 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka."

Such kind of ad from MakeMyTrip drew a lot of criticism as some found it distasteful while some took to social media to express their views in favour of the commercial.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was amused by the ad and he put a post on X, formerly known as Twitter saying "Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein. Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein. Aise kaun invite karta hai yaar 🤣. Sahi khel gaye MMT!."

Two more users rupin1992 and Trendulkar also expressed their delight after the advertisement. While some users uploaded in favour of MakeMyTrip, some found it extremely distasteful and commented so on social media.