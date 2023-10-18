Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma jumped five places to sixth in the ICC ODI batters' ranking on the back of his imperious form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, which is being played in India.

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings of 131 runs against Afghanistan in New Delhi and then backed it up with an imperious 86 from 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium to be one of the in-form batters in the tournament.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock climbed three spots to third after back-to-back tons (100 against Sri Lanka and 109 against Australia) in the World Cup as he surpassed teammate Rassie van der Dussen, who is at the fourth spot.

Quinton de Kock missed an opportunity to climb even closer to the top spot after he missed an opportunity to score big and was dismissed for 20 against the Netherlands. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up 19 spots to 18th) and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (up 16 spots to 27th) have also suddenly moved in the batting rankings following superb innings that inspired each of their teams to shock victories.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has edged up to 836 rating points and stretched his lead in the ODI batting rankings to 18 points. Indian opener Shubman Gill remained in second spot after overcoming illness to kick off his World Cup campaign with 12 runs against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is within reach of the No.1 spot in the ODI bowling rankings following a destructive spell against Bangladesh. He finished with 2/45 against Bangladesh after also dismissing Towhid Hridoy for his 200th wicket in ODIs.

Trent Boult is only one rating point behind current leader Australia's Josh Hazlewood (660 rating points) after moving up one place in the latest update. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan climbed two spots higher to fourth place in the bowling rankings, while South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj made a bigger move of seven spots to equal fifth alongside Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.