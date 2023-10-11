New Delhi: Rohit Sharma set Arun Jaitley Stadium on fire with his willow against Afghanistan smashing his seventh World Cup century to overtake cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar in the list of the batters with most hundreds in the marquee event.

Before the fixture, Rohit had scored six tons from 18 innings while Sachin Tendulkar had the same number across 44 innings. In the game against Afghanistan, Rohit was in brilliant touch right from the start as he started showcasing pure timing.

The 2019 ODI World Cup was the most fruitful edition for the Indian captain as he had smashed five tons in the edition. Also, he scored a century against Bangladesh in the 2015 edition in the quarter-final. Also, the Indian opener completed 1000 ODI runs becoming the joint fastest batter to do so along with Australian opener David Warner.

Rohit Sharma's World Cup hundreds have come against seven different nations as well highlighting his capacity to score against diverse oppositions. The star batter looked in form right from the start as he toyed with Afghan pacers smashing them to every part of the ground on his way to historic ton. Notably, Rohit has more than 10,000 runs under his belt in the ODIs while averaging around 50.