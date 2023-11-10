Bengaluru: New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra recently visited his grandparents home in Bengaluru and the video of his grandmother performing a 'Nazar Utarna' ritual has set the Internet on fire.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been shining with the bat in the ongoing World Cup and has also picked a few scalps in the marquee tournament. The all-rounder, who was batting lower down the order, has been prolific since being promoted at the top and has played a key role in the victories for New Zealand.

The all-rounder has recently shared a video of him visiting his grandparents' home where his grandmother Poornima Adiga was seen performing the 'Nazar Utarna' ritual while the cricketer was sitting on the sofa.

It is a ritual performed in many parts of South Asia to protect one from the effects of the evil eye. It is said to be a curse that can be cast by a person who looks at the other one with envy or malice. It is believed that the evil eye can cause damage to the health of the person.