World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra's visit to grandparents' home and 'Nazar Utarna' ritual goes viral
Published: 38 minutes ago
World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra's visit to grandparents' home and 'Nazar Utarna' ritual goes viral
Published: 38 minutes ago
Bengaluru: New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra recently visited his grandparents home in Bengaluru and the video of his grandmother performing a 'Nazar Utarna' ritual has set the Internet on fire.
All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been shining with the bat in the ongoing World Cup and has also picked a few scalps in the marquee tournament. The all-rounder, who was batting lower down the order, has been prolific since being promoted at the top and has played a key role in the victories for New Zealand.
The all-rounder has recently shared a video of him visiting his grandparents' home where his grandmother Poornima Adiga was seen performing the 'Nazar Utarna' ritual while the cricketer was sitting on the sofa.
-
जय श्री राम 🕉— Rachin Ravindra (@RachinRavindra_) November 10, 2023
Blessed to have such an amazing family. Grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/haX8Y54Sfm
It is a ritual performed in many parts of South Asia to protect one from the effects of the evil eye. It is said to be a curse that can be cast by a person who looks at the other one with envy or malice. It is believed that the evil eye can cause damage to the health of the person.
In the video, Poornima was seen holding a combination of natural ingredients such as lemon, mustard seeds and salt. She then repeatedly moves her hand across the Blackcaps cricketers' head while reciting verses and mantras. After the ritual is complete, Rachin is made to stand up and move aside to a different place and the effects of the evil eyes are neutralised.