Lucknow: Quinton de Kock set the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here ablaze with his blistering ton on Thursday. Aiden Markram also played a supportive hand by scoring a fifty and the team posted a challenging total of 311/7 in the 50 overs.

Australia invited the South African team to bat first but the decision was proved wrong soon by the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and the South African skipper Temba Bavuma as they added 108 runs to the scoreboard from 118 balls. However, Rassie van der Dussen followed Temba Bavuma back to the hut while de Kock kept on piling runs from the other end.

Quinton de Kock continued his redhot form from the last match and scored a century. However, he fell after scoring 109 runs and Aiden Markram took the charge after South Africa were 197/3.

Markram played a blitz of 56 runs from 44 balls but wickets kept tumbling after his dismissal and South Africa lacked a solid finish. The Proteas were poised at 263/4 from 43.1 overs but they managed to pile up only 48 runs from the next 41 balls and missed out on a total around the 350-run mark.