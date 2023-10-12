WORLD CUP 2023 PAKISTAN COMMENCES THEIR FIRST TRAINING SESSION IN AHMEDABAD

Ahmedabad: Cricket World Cup 2023 has started and the most highly anticipated game of the tournament between India and Pakistan is set to be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium here. The Indian team has been unbeatable in the tournament so far and they will look to continue their winning momentum in the match as well. On the other hand, Pakistan will be riding high on confidence thanks to their historic chase in the fixture against Sri Lanka in the previous game at Hyderabad.

Both the teams have arrived in Ahmedabad but India hasn't practiced at the venue. However, Pakistan kicked off their first training session here on Thursday. The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma, who is in sensational touch and it was a masterclass from his bat in the last game against Afghanistan. Pakistan will be captained by Babar Azam, who is struggling with his form and the team will rely on him to get back into the groove.