Kolkata: Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels Australia can be a tough challenger on India's way to winning the World Cup. "Besides Australia, South Africa can also throw a tough challenge to Rohit Sharma," Sourav Ganguly said as he came to watch the Bangladesh vs Netherlands match at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

While watching the game from the corporate box, Ganguly was surrounded by fans, both Indians and Bangladeshis. India will take on England in Lucknow on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co. are running a steamroller on their opponents after winning five matches in a row. Naturally, everyone is assuming that India will win easily against Jos Buttler's team.

The only thorn in India's otherwise effortless journey is Hardik Pandya's injury. “Hardik Pandya is an important member of the team. But the current Indian team is different. Hardik's absence will not be a problem if he does not get completely knocked out of the tournament,” Ganguly said.

Hardik is on the way to recovering from injury. But he has not started running in the field as yet. Many think that Rohit Sharma and the boys will make the final at ease, but Ganguly differs. "First we have to pass the semi-final stage," he said.

On who can be the challenger, the former India captain said, “Australia will be a tough challenger. South Africa can also mount a tough challenge," he added. Ganguly also said that he enjoyed the gruelling Australia vs New Zealand match at Dharamshala.