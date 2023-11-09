With Pakistan and Afghanistan breathing down their necks, only an emphatic victory against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru can give some relief to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side. While a loss wouldn’t rule them out yet, the Kiwis would then leave their fate solely to other results going their way. Blackcaps' campaign has hit a disheartening flatline after their early domination and Kane Williamson and Co. will have to get back to the winning ways.