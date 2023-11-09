World Cup 2023 | NZ vs SL Live: Boult, Southee on charge as Sri Lanka lose three quick wickets; score 30/3 after 4.4 overs
Published: 57 minutes ago
Bengaluru: New Zealand will face injury-hit Sri Lanka in the 41st match of the ongoing marquee event, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
With Pakistan and Afghanistan breathing down their necks, only an emphatic victory against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru can give some relief to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side. While a loss wouldn’t rule them out yet, the Kiwis would then leave their fate solely to other results going their way. Blackcaps' campaign has hit a disheartening flatline after their early domination and Kane Williamson and Co. will have to get back to the winning ways.
Sri Lanka, on the other side, would look to win their last fixture and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan. Kusal Mendis and Co. slipped down to 9th place after defending champions England knocked out the Netherlands with a huge margin and moved to 7th place in the points table.
- 2.20 pm
Sri Lanka are two down now.
- 2.10 pm
Two edges in two balls and this one goes right in. Full and just outside off, just a hint of outswing again, Nissanka pressed forward and pushed at this, got a faint tickle through and Latham gobbled this one up. A failure for Nissanka, he'd been good for Sri Lanka but his tournament ends with a single-digit score.
Follow live updates from here:
- 1.38 pm
Playing XI
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
- 1.33 pm
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first.
Squads
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.