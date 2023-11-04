Bengaluru: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in an important clash as the chance to enter semi-final is wide open for both the teams. Babar Azam revealed that he has taken the decision considering there is some moisture on the surface and also revealed that the team has included Hasan Ali in the playing XI in place of Usama Mir. Kane Williamson, on the other hand, announced a couple of changes as the Blackcaps slotted in Ish Sodhi in place of Matt Henry and he himself comes in to replace Will Young.