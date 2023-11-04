World Cup 2023 | NZ VS PAK live: Hasan Ali strikes; score 68/1 after 10.5 overs
Published: 1 hours ago
Bengaluru: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in an important clash as the chance to enter semi-final is wide open for both the teams. Babar Azam revealed that he has taken the decision considering there is some moisture on the surface and also revealed that the team has included Hasan Ali in the playing XI in place of Usama Mir. Kane Williamson, on the other hand, announced a couple of changes as the Blackcaps slotted in Ish Sodhi in place of Matt Henry and he himself comes in to replace Will Young.
- 11.17 pm
Hasan Ali gets the first wicket as he bounces out Devon Conway wit a short delivery outside off.
- 11.09 am
The duo is well settled now and New Zealand have a brilliant start at the top.
- 11.02 am
Iftikhar is the first spin change Pakistan skipper has opted for but he is also taken for the cleaners now.
- 10.56 am
Ravindra and Conway are keeping the scoreboard ticking with a regular flow of boundaries in the powerplay.
- 10.48 am
Hasan Ali has been wayward so far and his lack of control cost him two boundaries in the fourth over.
- 10.43 am
Conway also joins the party as he dances down the track and lofts one over mid-off to garner four runs from a delivery by Shaheen Afridi.
- 10.39 am
First four for Rachin Ravindra as he punishes a delivery from Hasan Ali which was sliding down the leg.
- 10.34 am
Shaheen Afridi starts the proceedings and some seam movement is visible in the first over but Devon Conway shows solid defence.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf