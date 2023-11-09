WORLD CUP 2023 NEW ZEALAND SRI LANKA CLASH DRAWS CROWDS AT CHINNASWAMY STADIUM

Bengaluru (Karnataka): On a sunny Thursday afternoon here public thronged the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as Bengaluru's love for cricket was palpable as for a non-India match.

It was a New Zealand versus Sri Lanka league stage match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, which was a virtual quarter-final for the Kiwis. But despite that the Banglore had queued up in front of all the gates of the Chinnaswamy Stadium to see their favorite players in action.

A New Zealand supporter Rohit said that he stayed in that country for six years and told ETV Bharat that there was a sporting culture in the country and hence he was supporting the Kiwis, who were on the top against Sri Lanka.

"I want the New Zealand team to qualify for the final and play against India at Ahmedabad. I don't mind even if they outclass the hosts and lift the coveted Trophy for the first time," added Rohit.

Sameer Narayan said that he is supporting New Zealand in the tournament because they are a better team. "I like Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra, so I am supporting the Kiwis," added Sameer, who was nonchalantly waving the Kiwis T-shirt. Outside the Stadium, there were T-shirts with the names Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were being sold in plenty.

A vendor, who wished not to be named said that the T-shirts are being sold at Rs 250 each and were enthusiastically taken by the fans. A lot of fans were seen wearing the New Zealand T-shirt to show their support for the side. The fans were chanting Rachin, Rachin when all-rounder Rachindra came to bowl.

Barring a few seats in a few stands, the entire Chinnaswamy was full and New Zealand did not let them down. It is a must-win clash for New Zealand to make the semi-finals as now only one spot is vacant.

The Bangalore people did enjoy the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson bowling and ripping apart the Sri Lankan lineup. And the fans were clicking photos of their stars.