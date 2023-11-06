Kolkata/Hyderabad: The ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who commended Virat Kohli for his remarkable achievement of scoring his 49th ODI century, a feat that equals the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record, rued the fact that he never helmed the Men in Blue when he was asked how he would feel if had a like-to-like of him in the team in every match.

Jadeja emphasised how Kohli led the team through a challenging phase on a slow and turning wicket at the iconic Eden Gardens during the post match press conference after a trouncing South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where India will remain in the top of the table to take on the team that finishes fourth in the table in the semi-finals which will be held in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium(the venue might change to Kolkata's Eden Gardens if Pakistan qualifies).

Jadeja, who clinched a five-wicket haul in the same match, expressed his satisfaction with his recent contributions in both batting and bowling. The left arm orthodox said, "I feel happy that in an important tournament, in important matches, I am delivering with the bat and ball." He expressed confidence in his individual performance in upcoming crucial games.

Never been a captain-"I would be very happy. And you said I should think like a captain – I have been thinking like the captain since the first match, it’s just that I've never become one," the allrounder rued, when he was asked how happy he would have felt, if he had a player like him who bowls 10 overs in every match, adding 50 runs from his willow and fields exceptional.

Knockout stage more important- Addressing their approach as a team, Jadeja said, "We don't think much about what will happen in a match, we plan match by match. The upcoming knockout stage will be very important." He emphasised the team's current momentum and its effectiveness in all departments.

How Jadeja approaches fielding? Discussing his role as an all-rounder, Jadeja stressed his commitment to delivering impactful performances in batting, bowling, and fielding, never taking any aspect for granted. "I always try to give an impactful performance in batting or bowling. When the team needs me, in any department. And I never take fielding for granted. I also feel that I can miss a catch. So, I am always more prepared, that if I get a catch, I don't relax on the field."

Heaps praise on Kohli- The Saurashtra born all-rounder praised Kohli's innings, which came under challenging conditions, noting, "In the afternoon, there was turn and it was slow, so batters couldn't hit well." Jadeja credited Kohli and the middle-order batters for their ability to handle the spinners and rotate the strike effectively, leading India to a score of over 300.

The middle overs of the match witnessed South Africa's spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, slowing down India's run rate after a strong start by Rohit Sharma. Kohli, with support from Shreyas Iyer, successfully navigated this tricky phase.

"When the team was not getting a run, both their spinners were bowling well, and at such a time to rotate the strike, to take boundaries, and to get a score of above 300 and be not out - that is a very big achievement and a very big effort for him," Jadeja added.

Why India bat first against South Africa? The all-rounder revealed that the decision to bat first was a deliberate choice to challenge the batting on a slow pitch and to understand how the bowlers would adapt to dew conditions later in the evening. He emphasised the importance of testing their skills in different situations, especially with the knockout stage approaching.

Expressing optimism about the upcoming knockout stage, he said, "The stage that will come now is more important. So, if we are winning one-sided matches, then there will be more pressure on the other team."