World Cup 2023 | NED vs BAN Live: Netherlands record another victory as Bangladesh collapse for 142
Published: 9 hours ago
Kolkata: The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh at Eden Garden stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.
The Netherlands and Bangladesh, both sides have suffered a bad bruising in their last outings against Australia and South Africa respectively. But the Dutch have played lionhearted this tournament and beat the rampaging South Africa in Dharmashala for the first upset in the ongoing marquee tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would look to get back on the winning ways as they are yet to taste a victory in World Cup 2023. But, with a solid lower order and bowling attack to fight the fire, they would be confident to win the match on a high note.
- 9.25 pm
Bangladesh have been bundled out for 142 and their poor run in this World Cup continues. It is a comprehensive win for the Dutch who record their second victory of the tournament.
- 9.15 pm
Mustafizur Rehman blasts a six while Taskin Ahmed smashes a boundary against Ackermann to earn maximum runs from the over.
- 9.00 pm
The Netherlands are on the cusp of victory as Bangladesh are fighting for their survival. Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek come into the attack now.
- 8.42 pm
Bas de Leede bowls a good length ball and Mahmudullah tries to slog a delivery through the air but miscues it getting dismissed eventually.
- 8.32 pm
A mix-up in the middle and Mahedi Hasan lost his wicket which breaks an important partnership for the Bangladeshi side.
- 8.22 pm
Logan van Beek has now switched to an attack of short deliveries and both the batters are now handling him with caution.
- 8.05 pm
Mahedi Hasan and Mahmudullah are facing Aryan Dutt's deliveries with caution and so the scoring rate is going down now.
- 7.58 pm
Aryan Dutt bowls some crafty deliveries not allowing Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan to free their arms with ease
- 7.53 pm
Mahedi Hasan and Mahmudullah trying to rebuild Bangladesh's innings after six quick losses. These two can take Bangladesh over the line as is the last recognized pair to bat. While the Netherlands keeps searching for wickets.
- 7.40 pm
Paul van Meekeren's delivery to Mushfiquer nips back to the batter and hits the top of off. Bangladesh in deep trouble now.
- 7.30 pm
One more bites the dust as Mehidy Hasan Miraz chases a delivery wide outside off and ends up nicking it behind to the wicketkeeper.
- 7.20 pm
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan also goes back to the pavilion as he edged a delivery from Paul van Meekeren to the wicketkeeper.
- 7.08 pm
Paul van Meekeren bowled a full delivery outside off and Shanto tried to glide it towards third man but ends up playing in the hands of the fielder.
- 7.00 pm
Mehidy Hasan Miraz attacks Aryan Dutt smashing two boundaries and a six against him and Bangladesh are now looking to set their foot on the pedestal.
- 6.47 pm
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will now have the responsibility of staging a recovery after Bangladesh suffered some early blows.
- 6.37 pm
Aryan Dutt does the job for the Netherlands as he removes Litton Das who was struggling to middle the ball. Van Beek provides the second breakthrough for the Dutch as he removes Tanzid Hasan.
- 5.46 pm
Paul van Meekeren gets out via LBW as Mahedi Hasan beats him with a quicker delivery.
- 5.36 pm
The Netherlands lost one more wicket in the form of Aryan Dutt as he was dismissed by Shoriful Islam
- 5.26 pm
The Netherlands were already in deep trouble and Shariz Ahmed also departed due to a runout.
- 5.16 pm
Sybrand Engelbrecht tries to play a reverse sweep but is wrapped up on the pads and the umpire gives him an LBW. Netherlands batter decided to review it but it was not beneficial to even change the decision.
- 5.10 pm
Musfaizur bows one more slower delivery outside off and Scott Edwards sliced it straight into the hands of the point fielder and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made no mistake in grabbing an easy catch.
- 5.00 pm
Mustafizur used his cutters very smartly keeping both the batters in check. However, Scott Edwards attacked Taskin Ahmed in the very next over for two boundaries.
- 4.50 pm
Sybrand Engelbrecht hit a four against Shakib with a reverse sweep but the Netherlands are now looking in deep trouble
- 4.37 pm
Skipper Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht have rallied the Netherlands innings as they have so far added 34 runs off 54 balls for the unbroken sixth wicket stand. But clearly Bangladesh, who are supported by the crowd at the Eden Gardens, are clearly on the top at the moment.
- 4.00 pm
Taskin Ahmed bowls a delivery outside off and Bas de Leede nicks it to the wicketkeeper. The umpire initially adjudged it not out but Bangladesh took a review immediately and the batter walked off as soon as the decision went upstairs.
- 3.41 pm
Right-arm off-spinner Mahedi Hasan bowls a tight over, with the batter playing with soft hands and working the ball for singles, resulting in only one run off the over.
- 3.30 pm
Shoriful Islam delivers a series of deliveries, including a back-of-a-length ball and a short-of-length ball outside off, with some being played defensively and others for singles or a flashy cut.
- 3.25 pm
Captain Scott Edwards comes to bat number five for Netherlands and he needs to get going today to save his team from another batting collapse. Bangladeshi bowlers are keen on finding more wickets at the moment.
- 3.13 pm
Colin Ackermann departs as the Netherlands loses another wicket. Bangladesh is on a roll at the moment with Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan continuing to attack for the tigers.
- 2.57 pm
The Netherlands are steady now with Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackermann as the partnership crosses the 50-run mark in the middle.
- 2.48 pm
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan has brought himself in the game and he will surely look to make an impact for his team right from the first stage of his spell.
- 2.43 pm
The Netherlands are getting back on track slowly with Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackerman in the middle. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan come into the attack for Bangladesh now.
- 2.33 pm
The Netherlands can't afford to lose any more wickets soon after losing two quick wickets and they are looking to rebuild with a solid partnership in the middle.
- 2.15 pm
Max ODowd 0 (3) caught by Tanzid Hasan bowled by Shoriful Islam. Bangladesh are on fire at the moment as the Netherlands loses two wickets inside the first three overs.
- 2.05 pm
Vikramjit Singh departs early as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh and get them the dream start they wanted in Eden Gardens Kolkata.
- 2.00 pm
Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh off the mark with 3 runs. Max O' Dowd is batting on 0.
Playing XI:
Netherlands: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Bangladesh: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren