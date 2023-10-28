The Netherlands and Bangladesh, both sides have suffered a bad bruising in their last outings against Australia and South Africa respectively. But the Dutch have played lionhearted this tournament and beat the rampaging South Africa in Dharmashala for the first upset in the ongoing marquee tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would look to get back on the winning ways as they are yet to taste a victory in World Cup 2023. But, with a solid lower order and bowling attack to fight the fire, they would be confident to win the match on a high note.