Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Netherlands have made a change to their squad ahead of their last league stage match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against India on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pacer Ryan Klein has been removed from the 15-player squad due to a back injury, with young batter Noah Croes promoted into the playing group for the final clash of the marquee tournament.

The alteration in the Netherlands squad was approved by the tournament Event Technical Committee on Thursday, which means Croes could feature against unbeaten India in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Croes has played just one ODI for his country, with his sole appearance coming in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in July when the 23-year-old managed to score just seven against Sri Lanka.

Klein has appeared once for the Netherlands in the ongoing tournament, with his effort coming against New Zealand in Hyderabad bearing no fruit and went wicketless from seven overs he bowled.

While the Netherlands are out of contention for reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, a victory over India could propel them into one of eight qualification spots for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is unbeaten in the tournament so far having won all their eight games and would be keen to finish the league stage on a high note. The semi-final opponent of India is yet to be decided and one of either Pakistan, New Zealand, or Afghanistan will make the cut.