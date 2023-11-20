Ahmedabad: India wicketkeeper-batter K L Rahul went past the record of former batter Rahul Dravid for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single ODI World Cup edition. He broke this record with his latest performance against Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

K L Rahul achieved this feat in the final after taking Mitchell Marsh's catch in Jasprit Bumrah's over to bag his 17th dismissal of the 2023 World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, the 31-year-old has grabbed 16 catches and one stumping, surpassing current India head coach Rahul Dravid's 15 catches and one stumping during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

In the summit clash against Australia, K L Rahul played a vigilant knock of 66 runs, helping India restructure from a precarious 81 for three to post a total of 240. K L Rahul also created a record by becoming the first Indian cricketer batting at number 5 to accumulate 400+ runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

The 31-year-old slammed one century and two fifties in the tournament including a match-winning unbeaten 97-run knock against Australia while walking in to bat at number five in India's campaign opener of the ICC event.

Mitchell Starc bagged an important wicket and dismissed Rahul in the 42nd over, who played a dogged innings of 66 runs from 107 balls in the summit clash. Starc delivered a length ball and the wicketkeeper batter got a nick, and Josh Inglis didn't make a mistake to take the catch.

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul's gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.