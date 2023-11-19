Ahmedabad (Gujarat): No one wants to miss a cricket match—especially the biggest match of the decade - India versus Australia World Cup 2023 final. And Shahrukh Khan is no exception.

The King Khan, who is a cricket buff and co-owns the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), along with his wife, flew down to Ahmedabad. Shahrukh, who has acted in numerous superhits movies like 'Baazigar', 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Om Shanti Om' among others, was at the world's largest stadium, to support the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Shahrukh was first seen along with the BCCI bigwigs including secretary Jay Shah. Then he was seen just like an ordinary fan cheering for the Indian team, who was unbeaten in the marquee tournament.