World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan watches Men in Blue in action; is at Motera
Published: 1 hours ago
Ahmedabad (Gujarat): No one wants to miss a cricket match—especially the biggest match of the decade - India versus Australia World Cup 2023 final. And Shahrukh Khan is no exception.
The King Khan, who is a cricket buff and co-owns the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), along with his wife, flew down to Ahmedabad. Shahrukh, who has acted in numerous superhits movies like 'Baazigar', 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Om Shanti Om' among others, was at the world's largest stadium, to support the Rohit Sharma-led side.
Shahrukh was first seen along with the BCCI bigwigs including secretary Jay Shah. Then he was seen just like an ordinary fan cheering for the Indian team, who was unbeaten in the marquee tournament.
Shahrukh's wife Gauri Khan was also there in attendance. Other Bollywood personalities including actor Aditya Pancholi, well-known director Madhur Bhandarkar, and actor Vivek Oberoi are watching the crucial game. Bollywood actors across generations have always supported Indian cricket. From mega-star Amitabh Bachchan to young actors, all have backed the Indian team. Such was the connection between Bollywood and cricket that the late Lata Mangeshkar, India's nightingale had raised funds for the 1983 World Cup-winning team led by Kapil Dev.