New Delhi: The selection conundrum between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul has sparked a discussion on the omission of the former in recent times. However, he has been slotted in the batting line-up whenever the need has arisen. Kishan batted in the middle order in the Asia Cup when Shreyas Iyer was not available due to an injury while he was sent to open in India's World Cup against Australia as Shubman Gill was not available. India's batting coach has praised the youngster for the same saying his flexibility in the batting line-up is playing a key role for the national side.

"He has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussion on that. He understands the moment. That was the reason he has been in the team. We knew that he could bat top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. Just hoping that he comes good tomorrow," said Rathour in the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Afghanistan.

Ishan Kishan played in the campaign opener against Australia, but was dismissed without scoring. His performance drew a lot of criticism as India missed the consistency of Shubman Gill. Gill was detected with dengue ahead of the game and so he missed the fixture. Giving his injury update, Rathour stated that he is recovering in Chennai.