Ahmedabad: It is cricket's biggest festival and in it this is the clash which all 140 crore Indians fans look up to. The Men in Blue led by charismatic skipper Rohit Sharma taking on Pakistan, captained by prolific batter Babar Azam.

As the clock will tick 12.30 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, singer Arjit Singh will enthrall the capacity Indian crowd at the world's largest stadium which has a capacity of 1,32,000.

In attendance would be the biggest names in the country including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, megastar Amitabh Bacchan and superstar Rajinikanth, who have been presented a special ticket by the BCCI for this marquee clash. Also in attendance would be Pakistan Cricket Borad chief Zaka Ashraf, who has come to India for the marquee clash.

BCCI bigwigs including secretary Jay Shah, Treasurer Ashish Shelar, would be cheering for the Indian team just like any other spectator.

After an hour of the musical Odyssey as coined by the BCCI, the two captains will walk for the crucial toss, which could decide the fate of the match.

Surely since morning all the roads are leading to Motera and either India or Pakistan will have snap their winning streak once the day is over as both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.