Dharamshala: Team India and Newzealand, the 2019 World cup semi-finalists, will look to renew their battle at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who got injured playing against Bangladesh in Pune will miss high profile encounter. There are chances that India's 360 batter Suryakumar Yadav might replace him in the Playing XI.

The Rohit Sharma-led approaches the clash after thrashing Bangladesh by seven wickets while the Blackcaps dismantled Afghanistan by 149 runs. Notably, both teams are unbeaten in this tournament so far. Whoever wins today's encounter will top the points table. It is going to be an interesting clash as both teams are yet to register their first defeat of the tournament.