Pune: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against India at Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

The confidence of the Indian Team is high after three consecutive wins in World Cup 2023 so far and now they'll meet Bangladesh at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Skipper Rohit Sharma, with a century and a fiery knock of 86 runs after getting out on a duck against Australia, is leading a unit that has grown from being just a batters’ paradise to becoming an all-round performing squad with the bowling and fielding departments giving this World Cup moments to remember.

However, Bangladesh has been India’s Achilles heel which has neither gained stature nor eminence in world cricket. Some memories can seldom be forgotten, and India’s summary ouster from the Caribbean World Cup of 2007 by Bangladesh is one long-standing sore that is yet to heel.

Notably, Bangladesh has downed Team India whenever the opportunity came – in the last four ODIs, they have won thrice, including in the latest encounter during the Asia Cup. Hence, the Indian Team will not make the mistake of taking the Bangladesh Cricket Team lightly.

2.10 pm

Once again Mohammed Siraj's first ball went for a four in the second consecutive game. Tanzid Hasan played a beautiful cover drive to register the first four of the match. However, after a boundary, Siraj made a very well comeback with five dot deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah has started from where he left in the last game. He was on the money from the very first ball of the innings. Just a single from the first over of the innings.

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan are opening the innings for Bangladesh. Jasprit Bumrah is to bowl the first over for India.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj